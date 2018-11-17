Since Brexit was initiated, it should be conducted in an orderly fashion

European Union leaders, meeting at a special summit in Brussels on Sunday, endorsed an agreement on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union and a political declaration on future EU-UK relations, European Council President Donald Tusk announced after the meeting.

The European Council calls on the Commission, the European Parliament and the Council to take the necessary steps to ensure that the agreement can enter into force on 30 March 2019, so as to provide for an orderly withdrawal, Tusk added.

Speaking to reporters before the summit, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that the UK's withdrawal was not good for the Union, but that it would hurt the UK the most.

"My position on this has been clear for several years now. It's a pity that this has occurred at all, but I think that this decision will have the most negative consequences for the United Kingdom itself, although it is not good for the European Union either," the Croatian PM said.

He said that since this process was initiated, it should be conducted in an orderly fashion. "That's why this withdrawal agreement, the political declaration on future relations and this arrangement regarding Gibraltar and Northern Ireland is the best possible way under the existing circumstances to regulate these issues."

Text: Hina